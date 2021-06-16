Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman renovates kitchen using 7,500 pennies, posts incredible pics

The woman took to Facebook to share the incredible pics of her kitchen renovation using 7,500 pennies.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 01:12 PM IST
The images showing renovation of kitchen with pennies have left people in awe.(Facebook/@Billie Jo Welsby)

Every now and then, we come across the various posts where people showcase their creativity and give their homes a DIY makeover. Some of those renovations are so wonderful that they leave you in awe. This post shared by Billie Jo Welsby, hailing from Lancashire in England, is one such share.

Taking to Facebook, Welsby shared a few images of her creative home makeover. In the caption, she wrote that she used pennies to give an amazing transformation to her otherwise dull kitchen. She also mentioned that she used 7,500 pennies to create the wonderful renovation which looks no less than a work of art.

Take a look at the amazing images:

Since being posted, her shared accumulated tons of comments. People were surprised and flooded the comments section with praiseful replies.

“Wow! It looks fabulous. Well done to you my lovely,” wrote a Facebook user. “Looks fantastic, well done. Love the colour btw,” shared another. “That's a real labour of love. It looks amazing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the renovation done by the woman using pennies?

