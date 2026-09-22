Woman rents out brand-new fully furnished house, finds it ‘ruined’: ‘What have they done to my home?’

A woman has shared her disappointment after finding her newly purchased, fully furnished house allegedly left in a damaged and poorly maintained condition by tenants. In a video posted on Instagram, she showed several appliances, furniture pieces and parts of the house that she claimed had been damaged within a year of renting out the property.

‘What have they done to my house?’

A woman shared how tenants allegedly left her brand-new furnished house damaged within a year of renting it out. (Instagram/kshitii_soni)

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Dr Kshiti Soni shared a walkthrough of the house, pointing out the condition of the washing machine, refrigerator, sofa, drawers, ceiling and balcony.

"You know, this house... I am making this video because I, we had given a brand-new house on rent. Everything was given fully furnished. The washing machine was also new. Now look at the condition of the washing machine, how badly it's been kept. Over there, the mesh/cover for its spin tub is lying on the floor. Look at the fridge; they broke the fridge too. It was all brand-new, our Godrej fridge. We had given it," she said.

Soni explained that the property had been furnished keeping in mind that her family might live there in the future.

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{{^usCountry}} "We had given it fully furnished thinking that if we have to live here in the future, we could stay. We gave a sofa and all; they ruined the sofa too. All these drawers don’t go back inside anymore; they're stuck open. Stuff is lying around everywhere. They damaged the ceiling sheets above. The geyser and everything was installed completely brand-new. Look at the state of the balcony. What have they done to my house? It has been kept so dirty," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We had given it fully furnished thinking that if we have to live here in the future, we could stay. We gave a sofa and all; they ruined the sofa too. All these drawers don’t go back inside anymore; they're stuck open. Stuff is lying around everywhere. They damaged the ceiling sheets above. The geyser and everything was installed completely brand-new. Look at the state of the balcony. What have they done to my house? It has been kept so dirty," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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She also expressed surprise over the condition of the property, saying she had rented it to women believing they would look after the home.

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"And you know, surprisingly, I rented this house out to girls... Look, when you pay rent, that doesn't mean you can treat the house just any way, right?" she said.

Addressing the argument that landlords receive rent in return for the use of their property, she added, "Many people will comment right now saying, 'Well, you were receiving rent,' but just because you're getting rent doesn't mean you treat it like 'use and throw' and just walk away."

Soni said the property had been registered only the previous year, adding, "Now look at what condition my house has been reduced to."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The post drew several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, "Paying rent doesn’t mean you can damage someone’s property." Another said, "Paying rent doesn’t mean you can damage someone’s property." A third commented, "Tenants should treat a rented home with basic respect." Another person wrote, "This is why landlords ask for huge security deposits."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)