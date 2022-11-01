Woman’s Halloween getup complete with wings may send chills down your spine. Watch

Halloween 2022 is over but the buzz around the festival is yet to fade away. That is the reason, people are still sharing videos that show them celebrating the festival by dressing up in different costumes. Amid them, one video has left people scared and intrigued. The video shows a woman’s hair-raising getup.

“My favorite time of the year #HappyHalloween,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The wonderful clip shows the woman sitting on a couch in the process of doing her makeup. Once she finishes, she shows her complete getup along with wings. She even uses ropes to move her wings making the video even more incredible.

Take a look at the video that may send chills down your spine:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 33,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received close to 1,900 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the clip.

“First love the cine photos in the back... Second, crazy skills!,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow that’s amazing,” shared another. “Things I never knew I needed…..Wings!,” posted a third. “Incredible but scary,” commented a fourth.