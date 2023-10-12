Woman says she was kicked off flight for ‘sweating’, airline apologises

A woman who was flying for a trip with her husband found her happy time turned into a nightmare when the plane’s cabin crew decided that she was unfit for flying after spotting that she was ‘sweating’. As per reports, she was flying from Newcastle to Rome when the incident took place. Jet2, the airline that deplaned her also responded to the incident. They not only apologised but also refunded her holiday as a “gesture of goodwill.”

What happened that led to her being deplaned?

The woman contacted Jet2 after the incident. The airline later addressed the incident in a statement (Representative image). (Unsplash/Pascal Meier)

The woman, identified as 56-year-old Helen Taylor, suffers from type 2 diabetes and says she was fine when she boarded the flight, reports the Chronicle Live. She began feeling dizzy and started sweating when she went to the washroom but felt better a few moments later.

"I was desperate for the toilet so I asked one of the cabin crew while people were still boarding whether I could possibly go to the loo," Helen told the Chronicle Live. "She (the flight attendant) said, 'Yes no problem.' But when I came out I started to sweat and went a little bit dizzy. The air stewardess saw and asked, 'Are you alright?' and I said, 'I am perfectly fine, I had just eaten after not eating all day and I have Type 2 diabetes, so it is just my blood sugars releveling. All I need is to sit down and have a drink of water and I will be perfectly fine,” Taylor added. She further explained that she is also going through menopause.

How did the cabin crew respond?

Once she was spotted sweating, the cabin crew decided to “do a medical” and also ask her about her condition. They later informed her “We've made a decision that you are going to have to leave the aircraft, we think you are a flight risk.”

What did the airline say?

Taylor later contacted the airline to let them know about the incident. The airline, after investigating the matter, released a statement to address the incident.

“After liaising with independent medical aviation specialists, our crew took this decision as the health, wellbeing and safety of our customers is always our first priority. However, after investigating further as a matter of absolute priority, we have been in touch with Ms Taylor to apologise and to refund her holiday as a gesture of goodwill,” a Jet2 spokesperson told the publication.

