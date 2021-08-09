Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman screams after seeing ‘flying baby’. But wait, there's a twist

Shared on Twitter by Mack and Becky Comedy, the video shows a ‘flying baby’. You may find yourself watching the video more than once.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The image shows the baby 'flying'.(Twitter/@MackBeckyComedy)

The Internet is a treasure trove when it comes to videos showcasing family members playing pranks on each other. One such prank involving a baby has now grabbed the attention of people and may tickle your funny bone too. Shared on Twitter by Mack and Becky Comedy, the video shows a ‘flying baby’. You may find yourself watching the video more than once.

The recording starts with the camera panning to show a baby with balloons tied on her waist. As the clip goes on, the baby appears to be ‘flying’. As a woman rushes to rescue the baby, she gets a funny surprise. We won’t spoil the fun for you so take a look at the video:

Shared on August 5, the clip has garnered over 6.4 million views. Netizens found the prank to be hilarious. Many however pointed out that they really thought that the baby was flying until the dad showed himself in the end.

“People on here actually thought the baby was flying. I did at first tho, I'm not gonna lie,” wrote a Twitter user. “I like that dad had the right balloon speed for effect,” commented another. “I think that was cute. Dad was holding baby all the time I don't know if that was mom or grandma. But it was very cute. Family play pranks on each other always,” pointed a third.

Here are some other funny reactions from netizens:

What are your thoughts on this clip?

