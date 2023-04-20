Woman shares how samosa stated her love story, calls it a ‘case of love at first bite’
The woman took to Twitter to share how samosa played an important role in her love story.
Do you regularly use social media? Then you may have seen posts that ask others to share the stories of how they met their significant others. A reply to one such tweet involving ‘handmade piping hot samosas’ is going viral. The sweet post by Twitter user Madhura Rao documents her story of ‘love at first bite.’
It all started with a post that asked couples about how they met their partners. “Couples… don’t all speak at once but… how did you meet your other half? Indulge me. I'm a romantic!” asked a Twitter user. Replying to this, Rao shared a picture of herself with her partner. “Six years ago, this man showed up with a huge batch of handmade, piping hot samosas at a student party in Wageningen. A case of love at first bite, hihi,” she tweeted.
Take a look at the post:
The post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared the tweet has received more than 5.3 lakh views. Additionally, the post has accumulated close to 3,800 likes. It has gathered several comments too. People called her post “cute” and “sweet”.
Here’s how Twitter users reacted:
“Handmade? By him? He is a keeper!!” asked a Twitter user. “Awww that’s so sweet!!” posted another. “Chat over chaat and all!” joked a third. “This is the sweetest love story. You both also look drop dead gorgeous,” commented a fourth. “How sweet,” wrote a fifth.