Woman shares how she found a PG in Bengaluru without stepping out: ‘Search, call, shortlist’

A Bengaluru woman has shared a simple guide for people who are confused about where to stay after moving to the city. In an Instagram video, the woman, who goes by the username @slowlyyy.becoming, explained how she found a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru without physically visiting multiple places.

A woman revealed her hassle free method to find a PG in Bengaluru without visiting multiple properties.(Instagram/slowlyyy.becoming)

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(Also read: ‘From almost zero’: Bengaluru couple becomes homeowners at 28 and 29, shares emotional journey)

In the video, she said, "Are you confused about where to stay in Bangalore? Hi, I am a 28-year-old woman who recently moved from Kerala to Bangalore, and this is the easiest way to find a PG even without stepping out of your home. Step number 1: Fix one area somewhere close to your work or college so you don't waste time traveling. Step number 2: Search PGs for that area in Google. Check their photos, shortlist a few PGs, and call the owners directly to confirm room availability and rent details. Step number 3: Compare the rent, maintenance, and everything important, and narrow it down to just two to three options. From there, you can either fix one or visit these three PGs and decide. This way, you save a lot of time and you can do everything from home and come directly to the PG once you have fixed the PG."

She explains the process in detail

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{{^usCountry}} The woman also shared a detailed caption with the video, saying that many people had asked her how she found her PG in Bengaluru. She wrote, "So many of you have been asking me how I found my PG in Bangalore… so here’s the exact method I used. I’ll break my strategy into three steps." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman also shared a detailed caption with the video, saying that many people had asked her how she found her PG in Bengaluru. She wrote, "So many of you have been asking me how I found my PG in Bangalore… so here’s the exact method I used. I’ll break my strategy into three steps." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She advised people to first decide the exact area where they want to stay. "For example, if your office or college is near Koramangala, then fix Koramangala as your main location," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She advised people to first decide the exact area where they want to stay. "For example, if your office or college is near Koramangala, then fix Koramangala as your main location," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the second step, she suggested searching online for PG options in that specific area. She added, "Go to Google and search “Ladies/Gents/Coliving PGs in Koramangala.” You’ll usually find around 20 to 30 PGs. Check the photos and call the PGs you like." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the second step, she suggested searching online for PG options in that specific area. She added, "Go to Google and search “Ladies/Gents/Coliving PGs in Koramangala.” You’ll usually find around 20 to 30 PGs. Check the photos and call the PGs you like." {{/usCountry}}

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She then explained that people should ask owners about availability and request actual room photos on WhatsApp. In the final step, she advised viewers to shortlist options, negotiate rent, maintenance and advance, and then decide calmly.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to the advice

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The clip has received few reactions from users. One user wrote, "This is actually very helpful for people moving to Bangalore for the first time." Another said, “Finding a good PG in Bengaluru is so stressful, this makes it sound easier.” Another user wrote, "This is exactly how I found my room near Koramangala." Someone else added, "Always visit once before paying the advance."

(Also read: Bengaluru DINK couple breaks down monthly budget of ₹81,600: ‘Most realistic expenses’)

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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