Woman shares ‘struggles’ of being the family's eldest daughter. People say, ‘we feel you’

A post by a Twitter user about how it feels for her to be the eldest daughter of the family has gone viral. In her thread, she expressed how she always has to be responsible and help out at home. She added how she has to be the “happiest person at home” despite feeling “worried or tensed or sad.” Her post has created a chatter as many related with the thread and shared their opinions.

Woman shares tweet on being the eldest daughter.(Instagram/@gharkakabutar)

“As the eldest daughter I feel like it is my responsibility to take care of everyone and everything. From making everyone at home eat their meals, making tea and snacks for guests, handling every crisis with a calm mind, taking care of everyone’s emotions, understanding everyone,” Twitter user who goes by Deity wrote. “Helping out at home and at the office, knowing everyone’s likes and dislikes, taking care of their allergies, guiding my siblings in the right direction, being good at academics, handling all the accounts, maintaining family relations,” she added. In her next two tweets, she explained more about her situation.

Take a look at the Twitter thread:

Since being shared on April 19, the post has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various likes and comments. Many shared how they relate to the post.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Us moment,” commented a Twitter user. “No matter who is fighting with whom in the house, you have to stay strong and get both of them a glass of water to drink and listen to both sides and calm them down,” shared another. “I've never felt so seen” expressed a third. “Being an elder is more like a responsibility than being a blessing & here We have to understand everyone without getting understood by anyone,” posted a fourth. “I feel you. I feel this whole thread and it's the worst,” wrote a fifth.

