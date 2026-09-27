Woman shares what she learnt after 10 years in Bengaluru: ‘Meeting someone feels like travelling to a new city’

A woman who has lived in Bengaluru for 10 years has shared five things she has come to realise about the city, from its diverse food options and long commute times to safety and changing social habits.

A woman shared five things she had learnt about Bengaluru after living in the city for 10 years. (Instagram/kabita.unfiltered)

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(Also read: Bengaluru woman shows traffic jam inside residential society: ‘Took people half an hour just to get out’)

Taking to Instagram, Kabita Panigrahi shared a video reflecting on her decade in Bengaluru and the experiences that, according to her, define everyday life in the city.

‘There is something for everyone here’

Panigrahi began by talking about Bengaluru’s diverse food scene, saying people from different parts of India can easily find familiar flavours in the city.

“10 years in Bengaluru, and here's what I have actually learned: 1/5: You will never miss home food here. I'm from Odisha, and there are multiple Odia restaurants, Punjab, Kerala, Andhra. No matter where you are from, there is something for everyone here.”

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{{^usCountry}} She then spoke about one of Bengaluru’s most talked-about problems: traffic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then spoke about one of Bengaluru’s most talked-about problems: traffic. {{/usCountry}}

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“2/5: People here measure distance in time, not kilometres. 5 km here can take up to an hour to reach. You stop asking how far, and you start asking how much time.”

Panigrahi also shared her personal experience of feeling safe in the city. “3/5: It's one of the safest cities for women. I have walked around here at night more times than I can count, and I have never felt unsafe.”

‘Meeting someone feels like travelling to a whole new city’

In another relatable observation, she spoke about how travelling across Bengaluru can make meeting relatives or friends living in another part of the city feel like a major plan.

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“4/5: When your family says your cousin also lives here, why don't you meet with them more often? Try explaining the distance to them. Meeting with someone here feels like travelling to a whole new city.”

Her final point was about how social life changes after spending several years in Bengaluru.

“5/5: The first few years, it's cafe hopping, restobars, partying every other weekend. A few years in, and you realise nothing beats a well-planned house party with people you actually love.”

She shared the clip with the caption, “10 years in Bangalore. Here’s what I’ve actually learned.”

Watch the clip here:

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Social media users relate

The video prompted several reactions from users who found her observations relatable. “This is so accurate,” wrote one person.

Another commented, “Bengaluru traffic changes your perspective,” while a third said, “Bengaluru has something for everyone.”

Reacting specifically to the commuting point, another user wrote, “The traffic part is too real.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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