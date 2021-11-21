Woman showcases cool moves while dancing with street performer. Watch

What is better than starting your Sunday morning with a video that may leave you happy and smiling? If you are in search of such a clip, then here is one that may leave you grinning. Chances are, the video will leave you grooving too.

Instagram user Jordan posted the video. “I can’t believe we have 9.6 million views … NEVER STOP DANCING little sister. This moment made so many people smile! LOVE YOU!” they posted while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a woman grooving to the tunes of music alongside a street performer. She did so while going to tip them. Text appearing on the screen also explains the incident in detail. In the video both the woman and the performer are seen enacting Michael Jackson’s dance moves.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared four days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 3,000 likes. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“How cute!” wrote an Instagram user. “Your little sister is my new favourite dancer,” posted another. “Nice moves,” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?