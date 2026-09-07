Woman shows muddy entrance to high-rise where flats cost over 1 crore: ‘So much expense, no facilities’

A woman living in a high-rise residential complex has sparked a conversation online after highlighting the contrast between expensive flats and the poor condition of the society’s entrance. In a video shared on Instagram, she showed waterlogged and muddy surroundings that residents apparently have to cross while entering the complex.

A woman highlighted poor facilities outside her high-rise society despite residents paying crores for flats. (Instagram/corporate_slavelife)

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(Also read: Man contrasts high-rise living with old neighbourhoods, says there’s no real sense of community)

‘Not a single flat costs less than 1 crore’

The woman, identified as Nidhi Singh, pointed towards the cluster of high-rise buildings around her while questioning the lack of basic infrastructure despite residents spending crores on their homes.

"This is a high-rise society, and over here, not a single flat costs less than 1 crore. Behind this pillar you see, a new building is coming up, which is again 30 floors. As far as you can see around here, it's all high-rises, and whatever else is being built is also high-rises. However, this is the condition of our entrance. Meaning, without stepping into mud and water, we cannot enter our society. And for this, we paid 1.25 crore, 1.5 crore rupees to buy a flat," Singh said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip shows the entrance area surrounded by mud and standing water, while several multi-storey residential buildings can be seen in the background. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip shows the entrance area surrounded by mud and standing water, while several multi-storey residential buildings can be seen in the background. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the video, Singh summed up her frustration in the caption: "So much expense no facilities".

Watch the clip here:

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Her video highlights a concern frequently raised by homebuyers in rapidly developing urban neighbourhoods, where premium housing projects may come up faster than the supporting civic infrastructure around them. While residents may pay substantial amounts for flats inside gated complexes, roads, drainage and access routes outside such developments can remain inadequate.

Social media users react

The post has since drawn reactions from social media users, with several people commenting on the apparent mismatch between expensive housing and basic amenities.

One user wrote, “Crores for the flat, mud at the entrance.” Another commented, “Luxury inside, chaos outside.” Echoing a similar concern, a third person said, “This is the reality of many high-rises.” Another user added, “High-rise living, but basic facilities missing.”

(Also read: ₹25,000, spend ₹25,000 on rent’">Noida man questions city life over high rent: ‘Earn ₹25,000, spend ₹25,000 on rent’)

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)