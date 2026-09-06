Noida man questions city life over high rent: ‘Earn ₹25,000, spend ₹25,000 on rent’

The rising cost of living in major Indian cities often forces people to weigh career opportunities against housing expenses and quality of life. A man living in Noida has sparked a similar conversation after comparing life in the NCR city with his hometown of Banda in Uttar Pradesh. A Noida man shared his take on city life, saying high rents often left people with little room to save. (Instagram/liveakhand)

(Also read: ‘This view cost me ₹29,000’: Woman shows what her monthly rent gets her in Noida)

Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Akhand, shared a video on his account @liveakhand in which he questioned whether moving to a metropolitan city for better career prospects is always worth the financial trade-off.

‘People are somehow surviving in these tiny homes’ In the clip, Akhand can be seen standing against the backdrop of high-rise buildings as he talks about the difference between housing in Noida and Banda.

"I am currently in Noida, and I live in Banda, Uttar Pradesh. Over there, we have small plots on which independent houses are built -they're our own, and we live in them. Here, if I look at Noida -you see these buildings behind me - people are somehow surviving in these tiny homes. For instance, in a flat-a 2BHK house - there are two tiny rooms, and people live in them."

He acknowledged that cities such as Noida attract people because of the wider range of professional opportunities available, but questioned whether the higher expenses that come with metropolitan life make the move worthwhile.

"Now, I know that career opportunities and such are plentiful here- just look at these buildings all around-career opportunities are huge, so people come here. But is it worth it? I mean, people earn ₹25,000 a month and spend that entire ₹25,000 right here on room rent. And for such small rooms! It's not like the rent is low; the rent is extremely high."

‘Make your life decisions very selectively’ The man further urged people to carefully consider their priorities before deciding to move to a bigger city.

"So, I’d just say to you, brother, make your life decisions very selectively and carefully: do you want to live like this and blow your entire salary, or do you want to live well while saving a little bit? You see, everywhere around it's just these same buildings!"

The text overlaid on the video read, "Metro life vs Home town life."

Watch the clip here: