Woman shows off dance moves to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Kesariya from Brahmastra

Since the teaser of Kesariya from the film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was dropped, it has taken the Internet by storm. And if you are an avid Instagram user, you might have seen reels featuring the song. Now, a video of a woman dancing to the song on a beach has received thundering applause from netizens, so much so that it made its way to Ali Bhatt's Instagram story.

The video was shared on Instagram by Shivani JG, who also goes by gawdesslike. "Not me bringing the power of Vaayu and Jal to make this video. Release the full length of #Kesariya pleeaaseee," she wrote as the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video shows the woman dancing to the song on a beach while it rains.

Here's what Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram story:

Screengrab of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story. (Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Watch the stunning dance video here:

The video was shared on July 4. Since being shared, it has racked up over nine lakh views. The clip has also received more than 1,400 likes and varied comments.

"That smile at the end," commented an Instagram user. "This is so soothing," expressed another. "Where is this beautiful location?" inquired an individual. "You are stunning Shivani," posted a fourth. Many also expressed their feelings through emoticons.

In his latest Instagram post, Ayan Mukerji shared that the song Kesariya from the film Brahmastra will be released tomorrow. The song's teaser has hooked fans as it was the first time Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt appeared together onscreen in a romantic track.