Woman shows off her cat to passersby in Portugal to spread joy. Watch sweet video
trending

Woman shows off her cat to passersby in Portugal to spread joy. Watch sweet video

“So sweet,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:21 PM IST
The image shows passersby watching interacting with the woman and her cat.(Screengrab)

It is often the small gestures of people that can make someone else smile. Just like the one shown in this video involving a woman hailing from Portugal and her cat. There is a possibility that the heartwarming video will leave you smiling.

“Sweet neighbor in Portugal just wants to share her cat and make people smile,” reads the caption shared along with the video on the Instagram page Nextdoor. The video was originally shared on TikTok.

The clip is short and simple but super sweet. It shows an elderly woman showing off her cat to the passersby.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

The video has been shared about 16 hours ago. The clip, since being posted, has gathered more than 1,600 likes and counting. People shared love-filled comments while reacting to the video.

“Packs bags to Portugal,” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet,” shared another. A few posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram
