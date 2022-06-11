Woman sings Coke Studio’s Pasoori while working in kitchen. Video goes viral

If you are a regular user of social media then you must have heard the massively viral song Pasoori. The song was sung by Pakistani artistes Ali Sethi and Shae Gill and featured on Season 14 of Coke Studio. The song took the Internet by storm as it became a part of many Instagram Reels. Now a video of a woman singing the song while cutting onions in her kitchen is going viral.

The video was posted by Shalini Dubey on her personal Instagram account. She is a singer and performer according to her Instagram bio. In the video, she is seen singing the hit song in her soulful voice while she is working in the kitchen. The video was posted on May 16 and it has got more than 8.3 million views so far.

“Pasoori in kitchen. @shreya_dubey2405 captured me while singing in kitchen ...this is my favourite place to sing,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than one million likes. It also prompted users to post fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

“Nice voice,” commented an Instagram user. “Stop cooking. Start singing. Better than the original one,” posted another. “Your voice is from heaven. Why don’t you make a remix or female version of that song,” wrote a third.

Shalini Dubey lives in Jharkhand and Mumbai according to her Instagram bio and she has more than 26,000 followers.

