Woman sings happy birthday to her newborn son and it is heartening to watch

Becoming a parent is one of the most joyous occasions of a person’s life. It is such a special moment when the parents hold their newborn baby in their arms for the first time. Parents want to record the moments just after their babies are born as it becomes cherished memories. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a woman singing happy birthday to her newborn son.

The video was posted on the Instagram account stephanie.booe on May 31. It has received more than 2.8 million views so far. “Just a reminder: Don’t forget to sing happy birthday to your little one after they’re born,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the mother singing happy birthday to her son while the baby is lying on her chest. The baby’s father is sitting next to them and watching them closely.

“The most exhausted singing of happy birthday that you’ll ever hear or see, but oh my goodness let me tell you how much I loved being able to finally hold Graham + wish him a happy birthday. After a 16 hour labour, he was finally with us, he felt so good in my arms. I remember this moment like it was yesterday - I was on cloud 9. Now here we are two months later - he’s asleep on my chest, but a little bigger, a little stronger. My, how time flies. But just as a reminder - if you have the chance, sing them happy birthday, if someone is there, ask them to take a video. It will be a memory that you never want to forget, one that you’ll want to watch forever,” says the detailed caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“The first thing I told both of my babies when they were born was happy birthday,” commented an Instagram user. “I think he wasn’t crying, more like humming in his own babyish way to his mama’s singing,” wrote another. “This is precious, his little cry,” said a third. “My surgeon sang Happy Birthday to our son as they delivered him and it’s my favourite memory,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts on this heart-warming video?