Woman skates with her pet horse and dog in viral video. Watch

A video of a woman skating with her pets is gaining a lot of traction on social media and is bound to cure your Monday blues. Shared on Twitter, the now-viral clip shows a woman skating with her pet horse and dog on an empty road as the sun shines brightly. And the beautiful bond the trio share is sure to lift your spirits.

“Happiness...,” reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter, along with a smiling emoticon. The video opens to show the pet dog leading its pet mom and horse. As the video progresses, one can see a dog playing and running around in a field, and the horse apparently scolds it. The background score Beautiful by Bazzi feat Camila Cabello makes the video even more delightful to watch.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared a day ago on Twitter. Since being posted, it has raked up more than 5.3 million views, and the numbers are only increasing.

“Wow! Cool. Thats working with your pack being the leader of the pack, like Cezar Milan always says,” commented an individual. “I need a horse to go running with. That’s my new goal in life,” wrote another. “Wow. What a lucky person she is and a brilliant way to exercise. Freedom at its’ best!!” expressed a third. “Omg! I wish to just look down at a field and see a bunch of free wild horses to see them playing and running around while the sun is just rising in the back. Horses are so beautiful,” shared a fourth. “This is the kind of stuff that makes me stay on Twitter,” remarked a fifth.

