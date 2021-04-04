Woman spots whale from plane, shares incredible pics

In what can be called an incredible experience, a woman spotted a whale while she was flying above it in a plane. And now, pictures of the mammal which she shared on Twitter have left people amazed and mesmerised.

“I SAW A FREAKING WHALE FROM A PLANE AND THE PHOTO IS BAD AND I DONT CARE,” the woman named Jasmine Childress wrote while sharing the images.

One of the images shows a tiny dot like object in the vast blue ocean. The second image is a zoomed in version of the first one where you can see the whale swimming.

Take a look at the amazing pictures:

Since being shared, her post has gathered more than 6.9 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

The post prompted people to ask all sorts of questions including where she was flying. To answer them, Childress shared another post. She shared that she was flying over Santa Barbara channel in a puddle jumper plane.

People couldn’t stop commenting on the post. While many expressed their amazement, some also took the hilarious route while replying.

What do you think of the tweet?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON