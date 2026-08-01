Woman stunned by spotless public washroom in Dubai: ‘Cleaner than many homes’

A woman living in Dubai has left social media users impressed after sharing a glimpse inside a public washroom located near a busy community park. The video highlights the facility’s cleanliness and maintenance, with several viewers praising the city’s high standards for public spaces.

A woman showed the inside of a clean public washroom in Dubai, calling it cleaner than many homes. (Instagram/ifha_familyindubai)

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The woman shared the clip on Instagram through her account, @ifha_familyindubai. In the video, she takes viewers inside the public washroom and shows its neat interiors, clean floors, well-maintained fittings and organised washbasin area.

‘Cleaner than many homes’

According to the woman, the facility was not located inside an upmarket mall or luxury hotel but beside a park surrounded by residential buildings and ongoing construction activity.

In the caption, she wrote, “This isn’t a mall washroom. It’s a public washroom next to a busy community park, surrounded by residential buildings and ongoing construction. Every day, thousands of people pass through here families, children, workers, and visitors.”

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{{^usCountry}} Despite being used by a large number of people every day, the woman said the washroom remained remarkably clean. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite being used by a large number of people every day, the woman said the washroom remained remarkably clean. {{/usCountry}}

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“Yet it’s spotless, well-maintained, and honestly cleaner than many homes. Small things like this say a lot about a city. Clean public spaces make a huge difference for everyone. Dubai, you continue to impress me. You won't believe a public washroom looks like this in Dubai,” she added.

Watch the clip here:

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The video offered a closer look at the washroom, which appeared tidy and carefully maintained. The woman’s post sought to highlight how even basic public facilities can shape residents’ and visitors’ overall experience of a city.

Social media users react

The clip attracted several reactions from people who agreed that cleanliness and well-maintained public infrastructure were among Dubai’s most impressive features.

One user praised the standards shown in the video and wrote, “A clean environment creates a better experience for everyone. It’s a beautiful example of how standards and responsibility shape a city.”

Another person expressed admiration for the emirate, saying, “That’s why there’s no place like Dubai.”

A third user shared a similar view and commented, “One of the reasons I love living in the UAE is the incredible level of cleanliness.”

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Another added that such standards were not limited to one location, writing, “Actually all public washrooms here are just wow!”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)