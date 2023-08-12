Woman stuns people with dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa

Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa from the upcoming film Jailer has turned into an instant hit and inspired many netizens to recreate its hook steps. Digital content creator Sameeksha Rastogi is among them who joined the trend with a fiery performance.

The image shows the woman who danced to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa. (Instagram/@sameeksha_rastogi)

She shared her video on Instagram with the name of the song as the caption. The video opens to show Rastogi dressed in a similar outfit from the song. She then goes on to recreate the hook steps with perfection. Her dance moves along with her on point expressions have left netizens stunned.

Take a look at this video of a woman recreating Kaavaalaa:

The video was shared on July 24. Since being posted, it has collected close to 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the dance video has gathered nearly 1,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. A few also showed their reactions though fire, heart or clapping emoticons.

How did Instagram users react to this Kaavaalaa dance video by an Instagram user:

“Why soooo good,” posted an Instagram user. “So cute and fantastic,” joined another. “Energetic and fantastic. Also, superb expressions,” added a third. “Wowww fantastic,” commented a fourth. “I loved the expressions more than your dance, your eyes expressed joy,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on this video of a woman recreating Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa hook steps.

