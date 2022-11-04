Woman surprises child with a new house, child's reaction will melt your heart

Every parent wants to do the best for their children, from raising them well to surprising them with little things. In a recent video doing rounds on the internet, you can see a special moment between a mother and her child. In the short clip, a woman can be seen surprising her kids with a new home.

The video's opening scene shows a child sitting in a car and admiring nearby homes. The young man in the front passenger seat asks the woman if the house has a large backyard as the car stops in front of a residence. She answers, "yes." Then, she tells them that this is their new home. Upon hearing this, the boy is unable to believe it and breaks down in tears. This video was shared on Instagram by @__martistry_.

Take a look at the mother surprising their children here:

Since this video was shared, it has been liked more than one lakh times and has several comments as well. Many people thought that the video was wholesome. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "OMG! This is what it's all about! His reaction alone lets me know this is so well deserved. Congratulations to you and your family!" A second person wrote, "This just gutted me! God bless your new home! Proud mommy moment for sure. This is proof you did something right if you ever doubted yourself!!" A third person added, "Congrats! I have dreamed of this moment my entire life. I will be able to do this someday. I know it."

