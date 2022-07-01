Woman takes superbike for a spin on road, viral video shows how people react

Have you ever found yourself stopping to look and admire an amazing looking vehicle while outside? That is what these people did when a woman took her three-wheeled motorcycle for a spin. She also recorded her encounters and shared the video on Instagram. And since being posted, her video is going all kinds of viral online. There is a possibility that the vehicle showcased in the clip will leave you stunned too.

Digital content creator Priyanka Kochhar who goes by bikewithgirl on Instagram posted the video. “What do you think this would cost?” she asked while sharing the clip. In the video, she also shared that the price of the motorcycle is a little less than a crore. Along with her caption she also posted several hashtags, including #canamspyder and #superbikes.

The video opens to show the woman explaining more about the bike. It then captures her picking some potted plants from a shop and storing them in the storage space on her bike. The video then goes on to show her running other errands while riding her bike. At one point, people even gather around her in a small crowd to admire her vehicle.

Take a look at the amusing video:

The clip has been posted on June 3. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“She is just amazing!!!” wrote a Twitter user along with a heart emoticon. “Superb one,” posted another. “You are a legend,” expressed a third. A few also shared about her conversation with the auto driver. What is your reaction to the video?