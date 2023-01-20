Woman takes the first flight of her life at 83 for this sweet reason. Watch viral video

A wholesome video of a woman taking the very first flight of her life at the age of 83 was shared online. In the video it is also described why she finally decided to fly. Chances are, the sweet video will leave you grinning from ear to ear. It may also make you say aww.

The video is posted on the elderly woman’s Instagram page called Badi Mummy. The bio of the page describes her as, “Sweet, sassy and most loving grandma to whoever calls her badi mummy.”

The video shows her getting ready for her journey. A text appearing on the video explains that she decided to take a flight to attend her granddaughter’s wedding. The wonderful video also shows her flying on a Vistara plane.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.7 million views and gone viral. Additionally, the video has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“My ‘biji’ experienced her first flight at the age of 79 to go to London and ‘chill’ with her cousins for a few days alone,” shared an Instagram user. “My grandmother also experienced her first flight at the age of 88… and when we asked how it was, she said it was like pani ka jahaz (ship) and praised the air hostesses for their polite talking and beauty,” expressed another. “This is so heartwarming. Lots of love to badi mummy,” commented a third. “So happy to see this video. Grandparents are just a blessing. They deserve the whole of happiness,” wrote a fourth.