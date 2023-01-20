Home / Trending / Woman takes the first flight of her life at 83 for this sweet reason. Watch viral video

Woman takes the first flight of her life at 83 for this sweet reason. Watch viral video

trending
Published on Jan 20, 2023 01:15 PM IST

The viral video showing a 83-year-old woman taking the first flight of her life was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the elderly woman who took her life’s first flight at the age of 83.(Instagram/@thebadimummy)
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the elderly woman who took her life’s first flight at the age of 83.(Instagram/@thebadimummy)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A wholesome video of a woman taking the very first flight of her life at the age of 83 was shared online. In the video it is also described why she finally decided to fly. Chances are, the sweet video will leave you grinning from ear to ear. It may also make you say aww.

The video is posted on the elderly woman’s Instagram page called Badi Mummy. The bio of the page describes her as, “Sweet, sassy and most loving grandma to whoever calls her badi mummy.”

The video shows her getting ready for her journey. A text appearing on the video explains that she decided to take a flight to attend her granddaughter’s wedding. The wonderful video also shows her flying on a Vistara plane.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.7 million views and gone viral. Additionally, the video has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“My ‘biji’ experienced her first flight at the age of 79 to go to London and ‘chill’ with her cousins for a few days alone,” shared an Instagram user. “My grandmother also experienced her first flight at the age of 88… and when we asked how it was, she said it was like pani ka jahaz (ship) and praised the air hostesses for their polite talking and beauty,” expressed another. “This is so heartwarming. Lots of love to badi mummy,” commented a third. “So happy to see this video. Grandparents are just a blessing. They deserve the whole of happiness,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out