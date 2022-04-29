Woman tells cat she wants a human baby after all, kitty's reaction is must-watch

The videos on the Internet that show moments of cute and adorable interactions between pets and their humans are always a delightful watch. In these moments, one gets to clearly observe how innocent and loving the bond is between these cats or dogs and their humans. One such video of a catto named Chase, has recently been shared on Instagram and has gone all kinds of viral for all the right reasons.

The video shows a woman and her pet cat sitting on a couch. The cat can be seen snuggled up with its human and enjoying their company. This is when the woman decides to have a talk with her cat and tells it that she would probably now want to have a human baby instead of just having a fur baby. This is the cutest part of the video as the cat somehow takes notice of what she is trying to say and gets a little upset over her decision!

The video was shared on the Instagram page dedicated to some cats that go by the name @dontstopmeowing. The page is quite famous and has more than 1.3 million followers on it as of now and the number only keeps going up. This adorable cat video was shared with a caption that aptly reads, “Jealousy at its finest.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just three days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who simply love cats and adore this one named Chase. It has also received more than eight lakh plus views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “I’m pretty sure Chase is half human, otherwise how could he understand so much all the time? He makes me laugh and laugh.” “I do believe he hugged you as he is supportive of the idea of a baby he’s just scared not to be the baby anymore,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “This is so funny… your cat really understands what you are saying.”

What are your thoughts on this cute cat video?

