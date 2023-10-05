Woman tells German tourists to 'get the f–k out' of US, gets terminated from job

A video capturing a disturbing incident on a New Jersey Transit train has gone viral, showcasing a woman, identified as Brianna Pinnix, berating a group of German tourists before shouting, “get the f–k out of our country.” The video, which surfaced on Reddit, led to Pinnix's dismissal from her job at Capital Rx, a World Trade Center-based pharmacy benefit manager.

Video of woman berating German tourists goes viral, leading to her dismissal from job.

In the video, a visibly intoxicated Pinnix aggressively confronts the tourists, repeatedly demanding an explanation for their actions. Despite attempts by her boyfriend to defuse the situation, Pinnix continues her tirade, escalating to physical violence as she lightly strikes one of the tourists. “Brie, Brie, do not do this, do not this, you’re going to get arrested,” her boyfriend pleaded. “I can handle my own,” she said. “Brie, please stop this please. Stop this, or I’m never going to talk to you again,” he warned. “I love you, but get off me,” she replied.

Pinnix’s boyfriend managed to get her back to her seat as he told her that he's also an immigrant. “You know I’m an immigrant, I’m an immigrant, too, you know that, right?” he said. “Yeah … but I’m responsible for you so it’s OK,” she said. Onlookers expressed shock and disapproval to their interaction, with one passenger heard saying, “That’s harsh.”

Capital Rx acted swiftly, terminating Pinnix after reviewing the video. A company spokesperson stated, “Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question.” “The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt,” they added.

The incident has elicited widespread condemnation on social media platforms. Many viewers expressed concern for Pinnix's boyfriend and urged him to end the relationship. The video has sparked discussions about the importance of addressing xenophobia and promoting tolerance in society.

Pinnix's behaviour, captured in the video, has ignited conversations about the need for cultural understanding and empathy, even in moments of frustration. As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing work required to combat prejudice and promote inclusivity within communities.

Pinnix has not responded to requests for comments, leaving many to wonder if she will issue an apology for her actions.

