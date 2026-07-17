Woman tells manager she’s pregnant, gets termination letter 3 hours later: ‘I feel so betrayed and stupid’

A woman's viral post has sparked outrage online after she was allegedly fired just three hours after texting her manager about her pregnancy. Hoping for some understanding, she simply asked for permission to snack on crackers during her shift to manage severe morning sickness, only to receive a formal termination letter instead.

The woman's post alleging she was fired after revealing her pregnancy has sparked outrage. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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“3 hours after I sent the message to my manager,” the woman who goes by “Jin” wrote on X. She shared two screenshots. One shows her message to her manager and the other is allegedly the termination letter she received.

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What did she text?

According to the screenshot she shared, she informed her manager that she was pregnant. The woman wrote, “[Redacted] really looking forward to my shift tomorrow, but just wanted to be honest with you about something private. I'm really struggling at the moment with sickness since turns out I'm pregnant, my stomach is really sensitive and I'm sick from just feeling slightly hungry. Just wondering if it's okay if I bring in some crackers to nibble on during my shift? Thanks.”

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{{^usCountry}} The employee expected understanding; however, she alleged that she received a termination letter in response. With the subject line, “Termination of employment,” the note said that it serves as her one-week notice before being terminated on July 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee expected understanding; however, she alleged that she received a termination letter in response. With the subject line, “Termination of employment,” the note said that it serves as her one-week notice before being terminated on July 22. {{/usCountry}}

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The note listed the reason for termination as: “The reason for your dismissal is due to not passing a probationary period. You are required to work your notice period.”

It continued, “You will be paid any accrued holiday up to your date of termination. You will be paid for any outstanding hours along with your final salary.”

The termination letter further stated that the outstanding payments would be cleared upon the end of employment.

“I trusted the manager”

In a tweet in the same thread, the woman said she revealed the news of her pregnancy because she trusted the manager. “I trusted this manager and I feel so betrayed and stupid for it. I was already hesitating saying anything but due to my sickness being so constant I was worried. I have no older figure in my life supporting me right now and I was stupid enough to think a manager I trusted at my work would be understanding and check up on me during the shift. I never asked for time off, just an update on the life of one of her employees.” She later added that she won’t serve the notice period.

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A post by an X user.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “WT* that's insane, are you okay? Is that even legal?” Another asked, “Okay, but why would you even have to ask if you can bring snacks to work…? This is just weird.” The OP responded, "I was going to send a screenshot of a message my manager sent to the gc but seems he deleted it, basically last week he said we cannot eat staff food until we have worked 6 hours and have a 20 min unpaid break, it was normal for staff to order from the restaurant and pick food throughout the shift but not to sit down and eat, I was basically just asking if its okay if every 20 mins I can go in the hallway to eat a cracker because I was nervous I’d get told off.”

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Also Read: Employee says manager verbally approved leave, then imposed last minute condition: ‘Finish the work first’

A third commented, “This isn’t even subtle anymore, that’s straight up pregnancy discrimination. Hope she sues the absolute s**t out of them.”

A fourth wrote, “Seek legal advice and sue them. This manager is insane.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)