Woman thinks there’s a spider on her spoon, then this happens

Have you ever been in a situation where you thought there is a bug on your food but thankfully it turned out to be something else? Then you will relate to this video that shows one such hilarious situation faced by content creator Uyen Ninh. The clip shows how she thought there’s a spider on her spoon but it turned out to be something very different.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows how a woman thought there’s a spider on her spoon.(Instagram/@uyenninh)

“Helpppppppppo,” Ninh wrote along with a few laughing out loud emoticons while sharing the video on Instagram. The video opens to show a text overlay that reads, “I thought there was a spider on the spoon.” The video shows a spoon kept on a bowl of rice.At first glance, it looks like there is an arachnid resting on the spoon. However, soon the camera pans to the other side and it becomes clear that it is not a spider but the reflection of an overhead light fixture.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on Instagram. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 15.6 million views and counting. Additionally, the clip has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Time to buy a new lamp,” suggested an Instagram user. “The lamp must go!!!” commented another. “Imagine you get used to the reflection. then the one time there actually is a bug, you just assume it’s the lamp,” wondered a third. “I thought it's a big spider on the ceiling,” shared a fourth. “I have always thought overhead lighting was evil- this proves it once and for all!” joked a fifth. “Time to throw the whole lamp away,” wrote a sixth.