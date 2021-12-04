Woman tries ‘fire golgappa’ from an eatery in Ahmedabad. Watch

There are many who have unwavering love for golgappa. They can eat this street food at any season or time of the day. Probably, that is the reason when there are videos shared on the Internet that show people experimenting with this dish, then those clips – more often than not – leave people irked. Just like this video showcasing a dish from an eatery in Ahmedabad - ‘fire golgappa.’

The video is shared on the Instagram page called foodiekru, managed by food blogger Krupali Patel. “Okay bye. Fire Panipuri, in Ahmedabad,” she wrote while posting the video. The clip shows an individual holding a golgappa in flames and then putting it in the food blogger’s mouth.

Take a look at the post:

The video, since being posted, has gathered various questions and comments from people. Just like this individual who asked, “Are you ok?” To which, Patel replied, “Ya I'm…it looks scary but wasn't actually.” A few also asked for the exact address of the place.

“What!” wrote an Instagram user. “Looks awful,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on ‘fire golgappa’? Would you like to try a piece?

