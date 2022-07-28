Woman tries holding all of her eight cute kittens at once. Watch what happens

When there is more than one adorable kitten right in front of you, it is not very out of character for anyone to want to hold them all at the same time. And this particular video which has been going viral shows how a woman succumbed to her wish of holding all eight of the cute kittens that she is fostering - at the same time. This video has been shared on Instagram by a woman who is known to foster the most adorable of cats and kittens on this social media platform. She goes by the name Pearl’s Ragdolls on it and has over 1.5 lakh followers who wait for the cute cat videos and photos that she shares on a regular basis.

“Holding all my kittens at once,” Read the caption that this adorable cat video was shared on Instagram with. The caption was also accompanied by an emoji of a smiling face with hearts around it. There is a good chance that this sweet video, though brief, will serve as the much-needed happiness pill that you probably have been looking for if you have been scrolling on social media in search of the best videos of cats and kittens.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 8, the video has gotten more than 45,000 likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "I have never been so jealous of someone on Instagram. Forget all these Instagram models, I want your life!" "Is this what heaven looks like?" another user asks sweetly. A third response reads, "You’re living my dream over there!"

