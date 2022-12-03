Woman tries to surprise grandmom with her engagement ring, see what happens next

Many people plan for grand wedding proposals, and they wish to make their families a part of it. In contrast, some others keep their moments private and tell about the engagement later on to their loved ones. And thanks to the internet, we get to witness many such wholesome moments. However, in a turn of events, when a woman was announcing her engagement to her grandmother, it took a hilarious turn.

In a video shared by Instagram user @meganwildermusic, you can see the woman on a video call with her grandmother, who is a nurse. So, when the woman was showing her hand to the grandmother, she thought that her granddaughter had a rash. The grandmom tries her best to look for the rash and ultimately has to tell the young woman to send her a picture. In the end, the granddaughter finally points out the ring, and her grandmother is taken aback by it.

The caption of the post read, "Announcing my engagement to my grandmother did not go as planned."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just a few days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 50,000 times and has several comments as well.

One person in the comments added, "She was in nurse mode, couldn't see anything." A second person said, "She takes her job veeeeeeery seriously." A third person wrote, "Nurses have a one track mind.. she wants to see your bumps!!!"

