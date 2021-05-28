Home / Trending / Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions
trending

Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions

The tweet has reminded many that it's never too late to follow your dreams.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:28 PM IST
The tweet has struck a chord with many.

A three-sentence tweet by a woman has gone viral and is collecting some wonderful reactions on Twitter. In the post, the woman mentions that she’s a published author at the age 83. Her heartwarming tweet celebrating her achievement has been collecting some incredible replies from tweeple who have joined in the celebrations with her.

“I am now a published author at 83. Not too long ago, I couldn’t even send an email. Very proud of myself!” tweeted Mary V. Macauley. Her tweet, posted on May 25, has collected over two lakh likes and more than 13,000 retweets - and still very much counting. The share has reminded many that it's never too late to follow your dreams.

In another tweet, Macauley also shared a link to her book:

The tweet has really struck a chord with people who just couldn’t help but join in and celebrate Macauley’s success. The post is flooded with comments.

“Well done and greetings from a 75 year old. Us gray hairs have a lot to tell the younger ones. It's called experience,” wrote a Twitter user. “I became a published author at 56. You give me a great deal of hope for the future!” posted another. “Huge congratulations! I'm 74 & just polishing my first manuscript for submission. It's NEVER too late. You rock, Mary!” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think about this tweet?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral tweet
TRENDING NEWS

Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions

NASA shares picture of Istanbul from space, leaves netizens mesmerised

This video of a donkey and little girl hugging is making tweeple teary-eyed

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP