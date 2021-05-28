Woman tweets she’s a published author at 83, tweeple post sweetest reactions

A three-sentence tweet by a woman has gone viral and is collecting some wonderful reactions on Twitter. In the post, the woman mentions that she’s a published author at the age 83. Her heartwarming tweet celebrating her achievement has been collecting some incredible replies from tweeple who have joined in the celebrations with her.

“I am now a published author at 83. Not too long ago, I couldn’t even send an email. Very proud of myself!” tweeted Mary V. Macauley. Her tweet, posted on May 25, has collected over two lakh likes and more than 13,000 retweets - and still very much counting. The share has reminded many that it's never too late to follow your dreams.

In another tweet, Macauley also shared a link to her book

The tweet has really struck a chord with people who just couldn’t help but join in and celebrate Macauley’s success. The post is flooded with comments.

“Well done and greetings from a 75 year old. Us gray hairs have a lot to tell the younger ones. It's called experience,” wrote a Twitter user. “I became a published author at 56. You give me a great deal of hope for the future!” posted another. “Huge congratulations! I'm 74 & just polishing my first manuscript for submission. It's NEVER too late. You rock, Mary!” commented a third.

Here's how others reacted

