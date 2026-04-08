Woman urges couple not to throw coconut into Yamuna River, then this happens

A short video from Yamuna Ghat has gone viral on social media, showing a woman trying to stop a couple from throwing a coconut into the river.

The video shows the couple crossing the river by boat and completing the ritual.(@soonali_singh/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video, shared on Instagram by Sonali Singh, begins with her approaching the couple and asking, “Visarjan ke liye aaye ho? (Have you come for the ritual?).”

The couple replies yes, but Singh immediately questions them, warning them about the ritual. “Kaise? Magar aunty, batao, nariyal isme doob jaega. Ye kaisi astha hai, bhai. Phod ke kisi janvar ko khila do?” she says, expressing concern that the coconut would not dissolve in the river and could harm the river’s ecosystem.

Offering a coconut in Hindu rituals at river ghats shows giving up the ego, staying pure, and offering your heart to the deity.

Couple ignores warnings at the ghat:

Despite her warnings, the couple decides to ignore her advice. Singh tells them, “Ab dusra ghat mat dhundiyega,” but they hire a boat and cross to the other side of the ghat to carry out the ritual.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh then points out their actions, saying, “Abhi dekho, inhe yaha fekne se toka tha, ab ye waha jaake fekenge. Magar fekna hai… vo dekho, vo fekre hai.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh then points out their actions, saying, “Abhi dekho, inhe yaha fekne se toka tha, ab ye waha jaake fekenge. Magar fekna hai… vo dekho, vo fekre hai.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The video then shows the couple crossing the river by boat and completing the ritual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video then shows the couple crossing the river by boat and completing the ritual. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh's post quickly gained attention online, sparking debate about river pollution and the impact of traditional rituals on local ecosystems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh's post quickly gained attention online, sparking debate about river pollution and the impact of traditional rituals on local ecosystems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: ‘They don't care about their own country’: Foreign woman calls out Indian men littering Check out the video here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: ‘They don't care about their own country’: Foreign woman calls out Indian men littering Check out the video here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users quickly reacted to the video, with many praising Singh for speaking up and raising awareness about river pollution. Several comments called her intervention a “wake-up call” for people, while others said it was unnecessary.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the users commented, “Honestly, the original ritual wasn’t meant to harm anything. Offering a coconut (nariyal) made sense because it’s completely natural and biodegradable, so in small amounts it doesn’t damage the river.”

A second user commented, “Oh god! Your patience level.”

Also Read: Indian woman says Sri Lanka’s spotless beaches left her ‘embarrassed’, asks ‘what’s our excuse?’

A third user commented, “Zero civics sense.”

A fourth user commented, “No hate, but coconut is biodegradable, so ig it won't harm the environment, and also they came there with a belief, so it was a little rude.”

“Good to see a person like you, everyone should be aware of those things,” another user commented.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video was shared on April 7, 2026, and since then it has gained 44.6 million views and more than 1.5 million likes.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON