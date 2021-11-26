Woman uses bare hands to saved bees from a trash can. Watch

Winning people’s hearts while saving colonies of bees is what professional beekeeper Erika Thompson does regularly. Hailing from Texas, USA, she uses Instagram to share various images and pictures to teach the world about the “the important work of bees and beekeepers.” Just like this post she shared that shows her using bare hands to save bees from a trash can. The video is now getting a whole lot of love on the Internet.

“Saving bees from a trash bin!” she wrote along with a few hashtags. The video opens to show a small beehive inside a trash can. The clip also shows her gently and carefully removing the insects.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has gathered nearly 60,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“Not to be too dramatic, but… You’re basically a hero. By saving bees, you save us all. Thank you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love your voice, so relaxing to listen,” praised another. “Beautiful,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

