Woman wants Mumbai Police to find her lost ‘sukoon’, department responds

A woman took to social media to share that she had lost something and was on her way to the police station for the same. In her tweet, she tagged the Mumbai Police. When the Mumbai Police came across her tweet, they couldn’t resist responding with a clever pun. Their witty response sparked a flurry of reactions from people, leaving many in awe of their sense of humour.

Mumbai Police shared a pun-filled reply to this tweet. (X/@vedhikaarya)

It all started when an X user, Vedhika Arya, tweeted, “Police station ja rahi hun sukoon kho gaya hai mera @MumbaiPolice [I am going to the police station. I have lost my peace.”

Mumbai Police’s witty play of words while responding to this tweet has amused people. “Many of us are in ‘talaash’ of ‘sukoon’ too Ms Arya! We appreciate your ‘aitbaar’ in us and are sure that you will find it in your ‘rooh’ - for anything else tangible, you may ‘beshaq’ come to us,” tweeted Mumbai Police.

Take a look at the tweets here:

The tweet was shared on October 31 by Mumbai Police. It has so far accumulated over 1.2 lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the Mumbai Police’s tweet:

“Next level response,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Good one.”

“Lovely!” exclaimed a third.

A fourth commented, “Lol.”

What are your thoughts on this?

