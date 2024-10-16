Woman who became a cop to avenge father's murder, arrests his killer after 25 years

In a story that might rival a Bollywood movie script, a woman became a police officer to avenge the murder of his father and arrested his killer 25 years after his death. Gislayne Silva de Deus, from north Brazil, was nine years old when her dad was shot dead in a bar over a $20 in 1999.(X/@mynet)

Gislayne Silva de Deus, from north Brazil, was nine years old when her dad was shot dead in a bar over a $20 in 1999. Surprisingly, his killer took him to the hospital but fled the scene soon after.

Raimundo Alves Gomes was initially caught and put on trial. He was sentenced to 12 years in 2013 but was allowed to stay out of prison while he fought a series of appeals against the verdict.

After his final appeal was rejected in 2016, a warrant was issued for his arrest but he vanished again. (Also read: Kentucky woman allegedly chops mother in pieces to practise witchcraft, arrested)

From lawyer to cop

The delay in justice devastated Gislayne, who was working as a lawyer.

Adamant at avenging his father's death, Gislayne became a prison officer in 2022, saying she ‘always imagined Gomes arriving there to serve his sentence’.

She then applied to join the police and was appointed a clerk in July this year, and quickly applied to join the police's homicide unit.

Once she was in, she got to work to locate her father's killer.

Twenty five years later, Gislayne finally came face to face with the man who took her father away from her. She was the one who informed him about why he was arrested and even filmed the moment and shared it online.

“I could not hold back tears”

"It’s because of me that you are here. You are now going to pay," she tells him in the video.

"When I saw the man who was responsible for my dad’s death was finally in handcuffs, I couldn’t hold back the tears," she told local media, adding that it felt like "an explosion of feelings" as she shed tears of relief thinking about all the times she dreaded that this day would never come.

"My dad was an honest and hard-working man. He encouraged us to study and spent time helping us with homework and times tables. He was always very close to us and caring. My sisters and I went through really difficult times after we lost him. What happened could easily have sent us on a different direction, but our mother always taught us to follow the right path," she said. (Also read: Woman who slit husband’s throat, poured acid into mouth in Kerala caught in Assam)