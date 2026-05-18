Woman who quit corporate career for art after watching Tamasha now restarting career in her 30s: 'Economy is brutal'

A viral post on X has triggered a discussion about passion, financial security, and the risks of leaving stable jobs after a man shared the story of a woman who quit her corporate career to pursue painting after watching the Bollywood film Tamasha.

The post quickly went viral and drew mixed reactions online.(Unsplash/Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The discussion began after an X user named Harsh recounted meeting a woman in her 30s during a job interview. He said that the woman had landed a campus placement job and spent 6 years working in the corporate sector before deciding to leave it all behind.

“Met a woman in her 30s interviewing after a 2 year gap. She said she got campus placed, worked in corporate for 6 years, then watched Tamasha and realised she wanted to be an artist and pursue painting full time. So she quit and did a diploma in arts,” he wrote.

Harsh further shared that after completing the course, the woman tried to build a career through exhibitions and selling paintings. “She loved doing it, but eventually the money ran out and reality caught up. Now she’s trying to return to corporate life for stability,” he wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “The good part is she’ll never live with the regret of not trying. The bad part is she’s almost restarting her corporate career from scratch in her 30s. Moral of the story: follow your passion at your own risk. The economy is brutal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “The good part is she’ll never live with the regret of not trying. The bad part is she’s almost restarting her corporate career from scratch in her 30s. Moral of the story: follow your passion at your own risk. The economy is brutal.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: NRI woman in US compares India and America’s corporate work culture: ‘Nobody questions you for personal work’)

How did social media react?

The post quickly went viral and drew mixed reactions online, with many users debating whether passion alone is enough to sustain a livelihood.

“Honestly it takes a lot of courage to walk away from stability and start over in your 30s just to follow something you genuinely love. Most people only dream about doing that,” one user wrote.

Another person shared a similar experience, commenting, “Same story with me, now I am 50% down in salary. But I do not feel the regret.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some users, however, pointed to the financial realities involved in pursuing creative careers.

“Following your passion and making it as bread and butter for living is only for ppl who have financial independence and backing, not for working middle class,” one comment read.

Others argued that balancing a stable job with creative ambitions may have been a safer route.

“The fact that she didn't think she could do both her corporate job and an arts diploma shows lack of risk assessment and a lack of work life balance. I've seen people kill it at their corporate job and fund their passions through it. She could do the same moving forward,” another user wrote.

One user also revealed they had gone through something similar but eventually returned to corporate life. “I did something similar but i gave up in 6 months..i realised i will never be able to make the same kind of money in artistic fields as i made in corporate,” the comment read.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON