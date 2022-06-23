Woman wishes to sleep in on day off, her dog has other plans. Watch cute video

During their off days people plan to do different kinds of activities, including sleeping for the whole day. But some of them also happen to be pet parents and their plans might not always pan out in the way that they intend to. And that is pretty much what has been shown in this video that has been shared on Instagram and gaining momentum with each passing minute and rightfully so.

The video opens to show a woman who is recording the video while she is still in bed on a day that she has off from work. Her dog named Mila, on the other hand, has some other plans and wishes to play with her from the very start of the day. For this reason, she wakes her human up and sits on her until she wakes up at 6:30 am in the morning.

Of course the woman found it hilarious enough to post a video about it on the Instagram page that is dedicated to her dogs named Jaxon and Mila. They have over 2,800 followers on it and share photos and videos of their day-to-day adventures. “She’s a paid actress,” reads the caption to this dog video.

Watch the video here:

The cute puppy video was posted on Instagram on June 7. Since then, it has received more than 23.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has drawn many adorable comments.

An Instagram user writes, “Hahah this looks very familiar, my Aussie does the same.” “Nah, my dog and I sleep till 3 pm lmao,” narrates another. A third one shares, “My dog would quietly stare at me and make small noises lol.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Does your dog do the same thing?