Woman with 80 lakh savings wants to quit government job over burnout: 'I don’t think I can continue living like this'

A 31-year-old woman working in a public sector undertaking (PSU) has sparked a discussion on Reddit after revealing that she wants to quit her government job despite having built a ₹80 lakh corpus. In a post titled, "31F govt job, 80L corpus - want to quit for peace. Reckless or realistic?", she said years of relentless work pressure had left her emotionally exhausted.

The woman asked Reddit whether she should resign from her job. (Pexels/Representational image)

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The woman, who said she has been working in a PSU for the last 7 years, described her financial situation as stable. She said she has no debt, lives a modest lifestyle and has accumulated decent savings over the years.

However, she explained that her work situation changed after being transferred to a new department. "The problem is that I'm completely burnt out," she wrote.

The woman shared that she has been working weekends, holidays and after office hours, sometimes even late at night. She also claimed that she had been called into the office while on sick leave and questioned for taking even a single day off. "Ever since I was shifted to a new department, I've been working weekends, holidays, after office hours, and sometimes even at midnight. I've been called to the office during sick leave, questioned for taking even a single day off," she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} "Despite putting in 9-10 hour workdays, I'm constantly told I'm 'not doing enough.' I honestly can't remember the last time I had a proper break," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Despite putting in 9-10 hour workdays, I'm constantly told I'm 'not doing enough.' I honestly can't remember the last time I had a proper break," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman admitted she no longer sees herself continuing in the same environment. "I don't think I can continue living like this. I feel emotionally exhausted, and the thought of spending another 25-30 years in this environment terrifies me," she wrote.

The woman further said that she is financially stable. She also shared that she plans to resign, move back to a tier-3 city, and live a simple life while relying on long-term investments, disciplined trading and interest earned from part of her savings.

"I'm not looking for validation or unrealistic encouragement. I genuinely want honest advice from people who have been in a similar situation," she added, asking whether quitting would be a sensible decision or one clouded by burnout.

(Also Read: Employee says 90-day notice period is 'killing' his job search: 'HRs take zero excuses')

What did social media say?

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The post drew several responses from Reddit users, many of whom advised her against making an immediate decision.

One user wrote, "Don't quit. Take medical leave based on non refutable reason. Take a break. If possible apply for transfer. Set boundaries and ask for written orders for work after office hours-dont work if orders are verbal. Technically they can't call you for work after office hours given it's a safety issue for ladies. Collect proofs of all such mental harrasment and reach to HR/concerned department or women's commission. Reporting to national bodies will keep superiors in check. Find a way out and don't quit."

"I do understand where you are coming from, and i have been in your situation, but running away isnt the solution, not even the decent one. You could move to another dept, or Id rather set boundaries..." commented another.

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"Burnout is real, but take a long break or explore an internal transfer before resigning. Once you're mentally rested, it'll be much easier to decide whether you want to leave for good," wrote a third user.

"Before leaving take a 2 weeks or 1 month leave travel or just relax or a mix of both, see if your burnout is still gone or not. Most probably it'll go, i did the same 3 years back, still feels good," said another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)