Woman with world's longest nails cuts them after about 30 years. Watch

If you’re someone who follows Guinness World Records (GWR) on Instagram, you may be aware of the various record creating videos they often share. Their latest video, however, is a little different from their usual shares. It shows a woman who held the world’s longest fingernails record parting with her nails after growing them for nearly 30 years.

“Ayanna Williams from Texas, USA has finally cut her amazing fingernails after almost 30 years!” reads a part of the caption shared by GWR. Alongside, they also shared a link for a YouTube video.

The video shows Dr. Allison Readinger of Trinity Vista Dermatology in Forth Worth, Texas, USA, cutting Williams’ nails with an electric rotary tool.

Take a look at the clip:

GWR also shared another post related to the same incident. “Ayanna Williams (USA) decided it was time for her record-breaking nails to come off. Grown for over 28 years, the nails were measured one last time at 733.55 cm before then being removed using a rotary power tool by Dr. Allison Readinger of Trinity Vista Dermatology in Forth Worth, Texas. They will go on display first at Ripley's Believe It Or Not! in Orlando, Florida,” they wrote. The post is complete with images of Williams before and after cutting her nails.

