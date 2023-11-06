Woman’s dance inside crowded train makes people say ‘stop the trend’
"Just because you can, you should not," wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a video of a woman dancing inside a train coach.
A video of a woman selecting a moving train to be her dance floor was shared on Instagram. The clip shows her dancing to a peppy tune inside a crowded train. While some passengers are seen recording her dance, most look unimpressed by the her stunt.
Instagram user Saheli Rudra posted the video. In the caption, she wrote a line in Hindi, which, when translated into English, reads, “I have made it too.”
Also Read: Woman performs belly dance inside moving train in Mumbai, railway responds
The video shows Rudra standing in a passage between seats filled with passengers. A few commuters are also seen standing behind her. Throughout the video, she dances to a Bhojpuri song.
Take a look at this dance video that has irked people:
The video was shared four days ago. Since then, it has gone viral and clocked nearly ten million views. The share has also accumulated several likes and received tons of comments from people.
Also Read: Salman Khan lookalike dances in crowded Mumbai local, railway responds
How did Instagram users react to this dance video?
“Making reels should be banned in local trains and stations. What is wrong with people nowadays?” posted an Instagram user. “Just because you can doesn't mean you should,” shared another. “Stop the trend,” commented a third. “This is so cringe,” expressed a fourth. “People should be banned from making reels in public transportation,” wrote a fifth.