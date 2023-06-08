Woman’s dance to Kajra Mohabbat Wala, Uden Jab Jab Zulfein mashup delights people. Watch

Dance videos have a knack for going viral from time to time. Whether it’s a video of a woman dancing at Times Square or a couple swaying to Senorita, these videos never fail to captivate viewers across the globe. Recently, a video of a woman dancing to a mashup of famous Bollywood songs is slowly gaining popularity on Instagram. The video is such that it might leave you dancing along.

Woman dancing to a mashup of popular Bollywood songs, Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Uden Jab Jab Zulfein. (Instagram/@suhanirawat806)

The video was shared on Instagram by video creator Suhani Rawat. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Chhat par aaja goriye.” The video shows a woman dressed in a kurta and leggings, dancing gracefully to the mashup of Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Uden Jab Jab Zulfein. With a terrace as her stage, the woman leaves viewers completely amazed and enchanted by her expressions and dance moves.

Watch the dance video below:

Although the video was shared on May 13, it is still gaining traction online. It has so far raked up more than 72,000 views and over 6,000 likes. The post has also received numerous comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

An individual posted, “Awesome dear.” “Wow,” commented another with fire emoticons. A third added, “So beautiful.” “Nice dance,” shared a fourth. A fifth expressed, “Lovely dance.” Many in the comments dropped love-struck and fire emoticons.

