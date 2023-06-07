Home / Trending / Couple’s dance to Senorita spread smiles online. Watch viral video

Couple's dance to Senorita spread smiles online. Watch viral video

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 07, 2023 08:43 AM IST

This video that is going viral on Facebook shows a couple dancing their hearts out to the song Senorita from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

While scrolling through our social media feeds, we often stumble upon dance videos that make us smile and compel us to hit the replay button over and over again. And this particular video that is swiftly gaining traction online is no different. It shows a couple dancing to Senorita, a song from the 2011 romance drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Couple dancing to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara song Senorita. (Facebook/Sikhlens)
Couple dancing to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara song Senorita. (Facebook/Sikhlens)

“Get ready to feel the rhythm and join the celebration! In this heartwarming video, a Sikh couple truly exemplifies the joy and vibrancy of life, dancing together to the beat of a spirited Senorita song. Their dance is a beautiful fusion of cultures, bringing together the charm of Mexico and the spirit of Sikhism in a mesmerising performance. Their steps echo the harmonious coexistence of different cultures and the unity that music and dance bring to the world. This is more than just a dance - it’s a celebration of diversity, unity, and love, all set to the universal language of music,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on the Facebook page Sikhlens.

The video shows a couple gracefully moving across the stage to the beats of Senorita. As they dance, the audience can’t help but cheer and applaud for them. Throughout the video, the couple’s faces light up with smiles, clearly enjoying every moment of their performance. It’s a delightful sight that brings joy to viewers.

Watch the dance video below:

Since being shared on May 16, the video has raked up more than 2.1 million views and the count is still increasing. Many even shared love-filled comments after watching the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

A Facebook user wrote, “Lovely couple. Seen them dance on a couple of occasions.” “As a person of both Punjabi and Mexican descent, I can safely say I love this!” added another. A third expressed, “Love this!” “So inspiring and beautiful,” added a fourth. A fifth shared, “Beautiful. Hats off to your zeal.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

viral dance video facebook + 1 more
