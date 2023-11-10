Woman’s DIY crop top out of shopping bag leaves people unimpressed

In a twist on sustainable fashion, a designer came up with the idea to turn a shopping bag into a crop top. She also shared a video of her design and the final dress on Instagram. The creation, however, failed to impress netizens, and many asked why she chose to create the dress. Some also added that it is ‘not a good idea’. The image shows a designer who made a DIY crop top using a shopping bag. (Instagram/@hannah.liz.jacob)

Instagram user and designer Hannah Liz Jacob wrote, “Upcycle story,” along with the video she posted. The clip opens to show her taking a red-coloured shopping bag and sharing how she is going to turn it into a crop top.

The video captures the entire dress-making process. It ends with the designer wearing her creation and using the remaining portion of the shopping bag as a clutch.

Take a look at this video of the top made using a shopping bag:

The video was shared a month ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 1.8 lakh views. The post has further collected several comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“I understand your intentions but this just doesn’t make any sense. You could have used the bag for groceries or maybe could use it for plant potters too. If you want to make a clothing item, just upcycle old bed sheets, tablecloths, and sarees. A paper bag for a crop top isn’t a good idea. I am not trying to dismiss you here, just take this as feedback,” expressed an Instagram user. “Why, I just want to know why,” added another. “It’s a joke right,” joined a third.

“I respect your creativity but is it safe and comfortable to wear outside,” commented a fourth. To which, the designer replied, “Yeah actually, you can layer it over a shirt/t-shirt, and there shouldn’t be a problem with comfort. Won’t make you hot too.” A fifth wrote, “But why?”

A few, however, expressed that they liked the designer’s creativity. Just like this individual who posted, “Hat’s off to your effort and patience.” Another commented, “Just wow.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!