People find Gordon Ramsay’s naan-related post hard to digest

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s Instagram page is filled with different incredible food-related videos that impress people most of the time. However, once in a while, he also shares videos that leave people unimpressed. Just like his recent post that shows naan being served with other dishes. It didn’t take long for people to express how they feel that the naan shown in the video is not what it should be.

“Introducing the new, fragrant Lamb Rogan Josh from @breadstreetkitchen – served with saffron rice and warm garlic naan!” the chef wrote as he shared a video. The video shows a person plating different dishes, including naan.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes. It has also received interesting comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Why is that naan going inside a kadhai?!” asked an Instagram user. “Naan needs to be crispy and thinner... This one looks like a bread toast. But no doubt it must be tasty to feature in your menu. But yes it's not naan…,” expressed another. “RIP Naan,” commented a third. “That is Not a Naan,” wrote a fourth. A few people also expressed their dissatisfaction with the Rogan Josh.