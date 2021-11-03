Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman’s footwork and dress movements during traditional Mexican dance wow people

The video showcases Matisse Rainbolt.
The incredible video may leave you in awe.(Instagram/@instagram)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that are oddly satisfying to watch. They are so captivating that they not only capture people's attention but may also leave them saying wow - and that too repeatedly. This video of a woman performing a traditional Mexican dance is one such clip. There is a possibility that her incredible footwork and dress movements will stun you.

The video showcases Matisse Rainbolt. Her Instagram page is filled with different videos of her dance. However, one of her clip went viral after it was recently posted on Instagram's official page along with a descriptive caption.

“‘Folklórico taught me about the history and traditions of my culture and how to have confidence and make connections with the community,’ says Matisse Azul Rainbolt (@matisseazul). The 20-year-old dancer fell in love with the footwork and dress movements of traditional folklórico Mexican dance as a little girl," reads a part of the caption.

Take a look at the video and read the post to know more:

The post has been shared a day ago on November 2. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 2.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. There were many who posted heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

