Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Mondays are usually tough and can even feel longer than regular workdays. If you agree and need a little mood booster, turn your attention to this hilarious tweet. The post by itself is quite funny and has been collecting some equally hilarious responses from tweeple. Chances are it will leave you laughing out loud.

The tweet is shared with a single crying face emoji and an image that shows white pomegranate seeds. What makes the tweet funny is the text added on top of the image.

Take a look at the tweet:

In case that wasn’t clear, the text on the image says, “Yeh kaisa anaar hai, isko khud khoon ki zaroorat hai” which roughly translates to “what kind of a pomegranate is this, it needs blood itself”.

Posted on June 26, the tweet has collected over 11,000 likes and several comments. People couldn’t stop sharing their own jokes and funny explanations for the picture.

“This one is for white blood cells,” joked a Twitter user. "Work from home ka asar," joked another.

What do you think about this tweet? Did it make you laugh?