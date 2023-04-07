Woman’s hilarious video on ‘Millennial career crisis’ is highly relatable

Have you ever felt that the work you know you are good at and that you once enjoyed now bores you? Do you get the urge to shift to an entirely different career, even if it is something you have never done before? If your answers to these questions are yes and yes, then you'll likely relate to this video on ‘Millennial career crisis’.

The image is taken from the hilarious Instagram video by a woman on ‘Millennial career crisis’.(Instagram/@kellyweimert)

The video is posted by Instagram user Kelly Weimert along with a detailed caption. “Welp. I’ve been secretly posting some videos on the clock app because no one I know follows me there. But then this one, which I made while writing a very boring article, accidentally got about 200k views and has made its way to meme accounts on Instagram, so I guess this is my coming out party? Hi, I make videos sometimes and sometimes I don’t love my job,” she added.

Take a look at the video to see if it makes you say ‘That’s so me!’:

The post was shared about six days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 2,200 views. The share has also gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“It’s me!!! I literally hate waking up everyday and having to go to my job,” posted an Instagram user. “That's me. I hate it so much. I want to change and people keep telling me "but you are so good at what you do ‘I HATE IT’,” commented another. “This is exactly the vibe we all need to expose,” expressed a third. “It's me... 100%, accurate beyond belief,” wrote a fourth.

