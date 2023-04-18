Woman's incredible dance on Neend Churayee Meri goes viral. Watch

Dance videos are extremely popular on social media because of their entertainment value. Many people upload videos of them dancing, and these videos often go viral. Now, another dance clip that has taken over social media shows a woman dancing to Neend Churayee Meri from the film 1997 film Ishq.

Woman dance to Neend Churayee Meri.(Instagram/@ Roshni Tailor )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip begins to show a woman dressed in a white saree. As the music begins, the woman starts grooving to it. Her steps match well with the beats and the lyrics of the song. "Who else used to be obsessed with this song?" wrote Roshni Tailor as she shared the video on her Instagram.

Take a look at the post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on March 15. Since being posted, it has been liked over 7,000 times. Many people have also commented on the video. Several expressed that they love the woman's dance.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "The fact that you never ever miss a beat." Another added, "You dance so gracefully, amazing." "Obsessed! Love all your reels, girl you are a rockstar!" expressed a third. A fourth wrote, "So amazing."