Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman's jump-rope performance on Kala Chashma leaves netizens amazed. Watch

Woman's jump-rope performance on Kala Chashma leaves netizens amazed. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 17, 2022 02:54 PM IST

A video showing a woman performing the popular Hindi song Kala Chashma with her jump-rope skills was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral video on Instagram, shows a woman performing on Kala Chashma with her jump-rope skills.(Instagram/@priyu_skipper01)
ByNeha Yadav

The Internet is full of videos of people grooving to the popular song Kala Chashma from the Hindi film Baar Baar Dekho. Soon after the Norway dance group, Quick Style's hit choreography became a flourishing trend on social media, many people started dancing to the song. From kids to celebrities, social media is a pool of videos with people dancing to the hit number. And another such video is going viral on Instagram that shows a woman shuffle dancing to the song with a jump rope.

The video was posted by an Instagram user named Priyanka whose bio reads that she is a '15 times National gold medalist' in skipping. The user posted the video with the caption, "Make it viral." The video shows the woman showcasing her skipping skills to the Hindi song in a unique way as people passing by turn their heads in surprise.

Watch the amazing video here:

The video was posted on August 24 and since then, it has amassed more the four lakh likes and several comments from people lauding her exquisite skills.

One of the Instagram users commented, "Superb God bless you." Another user wrote, "All the best." "It's lovely for the eyes to watch this best ever performance," posted a third user. "Nice video," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha Yadav

Neha Yadav is a digital content producer with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers human interest stories, trending, and viral content online. She also covers health, lifestyle, and the in-focus category for HT web stories....view detail

Topics
instagram viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP