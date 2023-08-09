Home / Trending / Woman’s Kathak performance to Mohe Rang Do Laal will wow you

Woman’s Kathak performance to Mohe Rang Do Laal will wow you

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 09, 2023

After watching this stunning Kathak performance, several people said her moves are beautiful. Watch the video here.

Many people share their dance videos on social media, and now, one such video has captured the interest of many. It shows a woman gracefully performing Kathak to the song Mohe Rang Do Laal from the film Bajirao Mastani.

Woman dancing to the song Mohe Rang Do Laal. (Instagram/@radhika_karandikar.kathak)
The dance video was shared on Instagram by dancer Radhika Karandikar. The clip opens to show Karandikar wearing an anarkali suit. As the video progresses, she goes on to give an elegant performance to the beautiful song.

Watch the video of Radhika Karandikar performing Kathak here:

This post was shared on August 2. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 20,000 times. The share has also received more than 2,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their views on her dance.

Here’s what people are saying about this dance video:

An individual wrote, “Everything about this video is amazing.” A second added, “You flow and spin like magic!” “Simply beautiful! You did it gracefully, with steady moves, and perfect expressions. Day by day, you are just improving, keep on going!” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Everything about this video is beautiful. The spins, the expressions, the hand gestures, the aesthetic of the video. So beautiful.” A fifth said, “This is amazing!” Many others have reacted to the video using heart emojis. What are your thoughts on her performance?

